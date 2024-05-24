Former Methanol Institute COO Chris Chatterton Joins Green Marine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chris Chatterton. Image Credit: Chris Chatterton / LinkedIn

Former Methanol Institute COO Chris Chatterton is joining Green Marine Group as Managing Director & Partner, the Danish company announced today.

Chatterton’s new role will see him co-heading the business development efforts across all the company’s activities.

With teams in Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Geneva, Manila, and Singapore, Green Marine bills itself as “accelerating shipping’s transition to a greener future through methanol powered technologies.”

Its activities include methanol ship design, methanol bunkering services, and technical management and operations of methanol powered ships.

The firm says it also plans to open an office in Shanghai Lingang “soon”.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Chatterton announced his departure from the Methanol Institute on May 15, having first joined the organisation in February 2015.