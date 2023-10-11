Trafigura Invests in Green Hydrogen Projects in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

South Wales: site of hydrogen project. File Image /Pixabay.

Trafigura has firmed up its position in green hydrogen production in Europe by increasing its stake in H2 Energy Europe, the company has said.

As H2 Energy Europe's majority owner, the commodities trader will play a key role in building up "large-scale green hydrogen production projects and mid- and downstream hydrogen supply and distribution infrastructure in Europe".

"The announcement allows H2 Energy Europe to focus on developing large-scale green hydrogen projects and distribution networks across Europe," according to Trafigura's head of strategic projects and investments Julien Rolland.

A 20 megawatt production facility is planned at the UK port of Milford Haven in south Wales.

"The facility should be commissioned within two years, using domestic renewable energy to produce green hydrogen for shipping and road transport," Trafigura said.

A one gigawatt green hydrogen plant is planned for Esbjerg in Denmark.

Trafigura holds a minority interest in H2 Energy Europe's founders H2 Energy Holding.