SGS Launches New Global Bunker Testing Program

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new BunkerPro service will provide ISO 8217 2017 specification bunker testing worldwide. File Image / Pixabay

Global testing firm SGS has launched a new bunker fuel testing program.

The firm's new BunkerPro service will provide ISO 8217 2017 specification bunker testing worldwide, the company said in a statement on its website this week. The firm describes the service as 'a one-stop quantity and quality solution'.

The service is supported by labs in Singapore, Turkey, the UAE, Panama, the US, the Netherlands and China.

"BunkerPro highlights fuel anomalies both quickly and accurately, with the centralized digital platform that provides clients with a direct access to their quality data in user friendly format," the company said in the statement.

"In the event of anomalies, our experts can offer diagnostic suggestions for corrective action and recommendations regarding the use of fuels."