Pakistani Bunker Supplier MJM Energy Launches Petrocore Energy in UAE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrocore Energy LLC-FZ provides physical bunker fuel supply services at Pakistan’s major ports. Image Credit: Petrocore Energy LLC-FZ

Pakistan-based marine fuel supplier MJM Energy and Resources has expanded its global reach to Dubai, under the name, Petrocore Energy LLC-FZ, seeking to expand its operations in key markets.

Petrocore Energy LLC-FZ provides physical bunker fuel supply services at Pakistan's major ports, Karachi and Bin Qasim, as well as back-to-back trading at the UAE's major ports, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

Fuel deliveries are facilitated using barges to ensure efficient and seamless supply to vessels.

The company supplies a full range of marine fuels meeting ISO standards, including HSFO, LSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO.

"With tailored solutions to meet the diverse bunkering needs of its growing client base, Petrocore Energy LLC-FZ ensures reliable, high-quality fuel supply to foreign vessels," the company representative said.

"The successful operations of Petrocore Energy LLC-FZ highlight MJM Energy and Resources' commitment to strengthening its global footprint and delivering dependable fuel solutions to the shipping industry."

Contact details for the new firm are as follows:

Petrocore Energy LLC-FZ

Email: bunker@petrocenergy.com

Phone: +971 55388 8140

Website: www.petrocenergy.com