Furetank Takes On Two More LNG-Fuelled Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tankers are dual-fuelled and come with a battery power system. Image Credit: Furetank

Sweden's Furetank has taken on two more tankers capable of running on LNG.

The firm has ordered the 14th and 15th vessels in its Vinga series of 17,999 DWT tankers, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The tankers are dual-fuelled and come with a battery power system. The two newest ships in the series are scheduled to be delivered from the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yanghzhou in the autumn of 2024 and the spring of 2025.

"The ships have scored the best EEDI value in their segment globally, meaning that they are the most energy efficient vessels according to the IMO," the company said in the statement.

"The new ships will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power, in order to reduce emissions even further as soon as ports offer the opportunity."