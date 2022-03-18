BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Group Strategy Senior Associate

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a senior associate for its group strategy office in Middelfart.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience as a consultant or executive assistant and a relevant education, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

"As Senior Associate, Group Strategy Office at Bunker Holding, in the world's leading oil trading companies, you will be part of the Group Strategy Office, a team of 7 dedicated strategists," the company said.

"The team is responsible for Corporate Strategy, Business Strategy, Strategy Execution, Corporate Development and ESG, Ventures, Partnerships and Mergers and Acquisitions."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Strategy development and execution

Corporate development

Project management

Administrative and financial follow-up/analysis

For more information, click here.