Maersk to Order 12 Methanol-Fuelled 15,000 TEU Boxships: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk may soon be a major consumer of green methanol bunkers. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk is preparing to order 12 methanol-fuelled 15,000 TEU container ships, in a major expansion of the company's plans for a zero-carbon fleet.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) is expected to win the order, news provider Business Korea reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources. The contract is reported to be worth as much as 2.4 trillion won ($2.1 billion).

Maersk ordered its first methanol-fuelled ship, a 2,100 TEU feeder vessel due for delivery in mid-2023, from KSOE subsidiary Hyundai Mipo Dockyard last month.

If Maersk's order goes ahead, the firm will need to accelerate plans to set up a supply chain for green methanol bunkers for its ships. Earlier this month the company's head of decarbonisation said it was 'very confident' it would be able to source a regular supply of the alternative fuel.