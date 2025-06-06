Container Barge Grounded Off Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

No oil spill has been observed from the ship. Image Credit: MPA / Sentosa Development Corporation

A small container barge has run aground off the coast of Singapore early on Friday.

The barge Marco Polo 802 ran aground off Tanjong Beach on the island of Sentosa on Friday morning, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a social media post.

No oil spill has been observed from the ship.

"No damages, injuries or pollution reported," the MPA said in its post.

"Tug boats en route. Beach remains open."

The Sentosa Development Corporation said it was working with Singapore's authorities to recover the ship.

"MPA and Sentosa are working with the relevant agencies on the recovery process," the company said in a separate post.