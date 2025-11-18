BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices climbed for the first time since Wednesday at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly climbed at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in three consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $492/mt on Monday, having held at its lowest level since October 22 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2.50/mt to $421.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $797/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.19/bl to $64.20/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4.50/mt to $465.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1.50/mt to $434.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $5.50/mt to $452.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1mt to $437/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.56/bl from the previous session's close at $63.64/bl as of 6:38 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.22/mt fall in bunker prices.