BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday November 18, 2025

Bunker prices mostly climbed at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in three consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $492/mt on Monday, having held at its lowest level since October 22 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2.50/mt to $421.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $797/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.19/bl to $64.20/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4.50/mt to $465.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1.50/mt to $434.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $5.50/mt to $452.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1mt to $437/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.56/bl from the previous session's close at $63.64/bl as of 6:38 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.22/mt fall in bunker prices.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com