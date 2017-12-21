Maersk Fluid Technology Partners with Technava to Bring Lube Blending-on-Board System to Greece and Cyprus

Maersk Fluid Technology SEA-Mate Lubricant BOB system. Image Credit: MFT

Maersk Fluid Technology (MFT) says Piraeus-based Technava has become the official sales agent for Maersk Fluid Technology's SEA-Mate Lubricant Blending-on-Board (BOB) system in Greece and Cyprus.

"Maersk Fluid Technology is honoured to be working with Technava for the sales of our SEA-Mate BOB system in Greece and Cyprus," said Jens Byrgesen, Managing Director at MFT.

"Our Blending-on-Board technology can support Greek and Cypriot ship owners with both changing engine operating conditions and fuel sulfur levels. Therefore, we believe that introducing our Blending-on-Board technology jointly with Technava, will bring great technical and financial value to the Greek and Cypriot marine industry."

Founded in 1968, Technava supplies, installs, and services marine equipment for all ship types.

"As a highly reputed supplier of marine equipment we welcome the opportunity to act as the sales agent for MFT in Greece and Cyprus," said Andreas Angelidis, Projects' Engineer at Technava.

"We represent first class manufacturers with strong brand names and highly reliable product, so we are proud to welcome the MFT SEA-Mate BOB system into our portfolio of products."

In another development last year, MFT announced that it had upgraded its SEA-Mate BOB Value Calculator to work with mobile devices and tablets.