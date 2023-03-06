BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have mostly declined over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Friday, with global VLSFO prices declining for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports slipped by $1.50/mt to $648/mt on Friday, paring its weekly gain to $10/mt. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $468/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $2/mt to $935/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.08/bl to $85.83/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $8/mt to $606/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $581.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $4/mt to $606.50/mt and at Houston they dropped by $6.50/mt to $624.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $1.25/bl at $84.58/bl as of 11:43 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $9.41/mt fall in bunker prices.