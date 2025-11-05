Bluetech and INSW Unveil New Wind-Powered Tanker Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Built from the ground up for wind power, Bluetech’s new design delivers major fuel and efficiency gains. Image Credit: Bluetech

Helsinki-based ship design firm Bluetech and tanker firm International Seaways (INSW) have developed a new tanker design that shows how ships built for wind power from the start can achieve major fuel savings.

Bluetech's SeaWasp design uses two 35 m rotor sails supplied by wind propulsion firm Norsepower, Bluetech said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Unlike conventional ships that have wind propulsion systems added later, the SeaWasp was created from the ground up to make the most of wind energy.

Bluetech claims the concept could save up to 876 kW of propulsion power on a route from San Francisco to South Korea, equal to about 597.2 mt/year of bunker fuel.

Design changes alone accounted for 104 kW of the savings, improving the ship's performance by around 13.5% in some conditions.

"We set out to develop a ship that is entirely WASP-optimized, but maintains every essential operational feature and meets all trade-specific terminal and port restrictions," Sam Robin, director of energy savings solutions at Bluetech, said.

The vessel also features a more aerodynamic deck and a new underwater fin system designed to reduce drag and boost efficiency.