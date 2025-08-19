Fleetzero Partners with Glosten to Develop World's Longest-Range Hybrid Electric Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fleetzero and Glosten are working to retrofit a vessel with a plug-in hybrid electric propulsion system. Image Credit: Glosten

Houston-based Fleetzero has teamed up with naval architect Glosten to design what is expected to be the world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel.

The collaboration builds on work retrofitting a lightering support vessel owned by AET, which will feature a plug-in hybrid-electric propulsion system, Glosten said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Once converted, the vessel will seek to primarily operate on batteries and potentially demonstrate long-range hybrid propulsion in commercial shipping.

“Partnering with Glosten allows us to showcase how our propulsion technology can enable economical, cleaner, and more efficient operations, while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in shipping,” Steven Henderson, CEO of Fleetzero, said.

Detailed engineering is set to begin in the coming months, with construction expected in mid-2026.

Once operational, the vessel will serve as a global model for long-range hybrid-electric shipping.