Corvus Energy Secures Battery Order for Seven Electric CMAL Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal represents the largest contract by USD value the firm has secured to date.

Norway's Corvus Energy has received an order from Remontowa Shipbuilding in Poland to supply battery systems for seven fully electric ferries for Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL).

The contract is Corvus Energy's largest to date, measured by USD value, the firm said in an email statement on Thursday.

It covers seven ferries being built under CMAL's fleet renewal programme.

Each ferry will be fitted with a 5.7 MWh Corvus Dolphin NxtGen energy storage system, bringing total installed capacity to about 40 MWh.

Delivery of the first system is planned for 2026, followed by three units in 2027 and a further three in 2028.

The vessels are being developed through an international collaboration, with concept design by naValue, basic design by LMG Marin, and electrical and detailed design by Remontowa Marine Design & Consulting.

ABB will act as the system integrator.

The ferries will operate on Scotland's west coast and are designed to deliver zero-emission operations while maintaining essential transport links for local communities.