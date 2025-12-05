UK Reports Vessel Under Fire in Baab al-Mandab

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack off Yemen at 3:32 AM UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A commercial ship has come under fire in the Baab al-Mandab area at the entrance to the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack off Yemen at 3:32 AM UTC on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"A vessel reports sighting small craft at a range of one to two cables, and they are under fire," the agency said.

"Authorities are investigating.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Attacks on commercial shipping in the region from Yemen's Houthi movement have significantly reduced in quantity in recent months, to the extent that major shipping companies are now reported to be planning a return to the use of the Suez Canal rather than taking longer voyages around Africa to avoid the Red Sea.

The longer voyages around Africa have elevated global bunker demand for the past two years.