XPower Trading Hires New Bunker Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Toldam previously worked for Peninsula in Copenhagen. Image Credit: XPower Trading

Marine fuel trading firm XPower Trading A/S has added a new bunker trader to its team.

Nicklas Toldam is set to join XPower's in-house procurement and trading division, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Toldam previously worked for Peninsula in Copenhagen from July 2023 to this month.

"Nicklas embodies the qualities we value in our team members," Kristian Fulling Nissen, head of bunkers at XPower Trading, said in the post.

"He is ambitious, meticulous, and demonstrates a strong work ethic.

"His prior experience in business development and trading aligns seamlessly with our organizational needs, making him an excellent fit for our team."