BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined overall last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3/mt to $665/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since March 14. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1.50/mt to $526/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $2.50/mt to $892.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.35/bl to $85.43/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $2/mt to $642/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1.50/mt to $598.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $7.50/mt to $643/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $0.50/mt to $654.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were up by $0.39/bl from the previous session's close at $85.82/bl as of 6:15 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $2.94/mt rise in bunker prices.