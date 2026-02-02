Cargo Ship Captain Found Guilty of Gross Negligence Manslaughter Over North Sea Collision

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Russian-born Vladimir Motin was found guilty by a court in London on Monday. File Image / Pixabay

The captain of a cargo ship has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter over his vessel's collision with a tanker in the North Sea last year.

Russian-born Vladimir Motin was found guilty by a court in London on Monday and will face sentencing on Tuesday, news provider the BBC reported.

Motin's general cargo vessel the Solong collided with the tanker Stena Articulate off the east coast of England on March 10, 2025, leaving one of the tanker's crew missing and presumed dead.

The court heard Motin did not keep a proper lookout and did not use all available means to determine the risk of a collision of leave enough time to take evasive action, according to the report.

The tanker had been visible on the Solong's radar for 36 minutes before the collision.