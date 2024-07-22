BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Sinks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally declined this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices little changed overall despite a fall in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $637/mt on Friday, having gained $1.50/mtthe previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index was steady at $543.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $827.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $2.48/bl to $82.63/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $1/mt to $624/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $574/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1.50/mt to $624.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $602.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $82.96/bl as of 8:04 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt rise in bunker prices.