ADNOC L&S JV Joins Global Ethane Market With First Dual-Fuel Carrier Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel aims to cater to the growing ethane transport, especially in Asian markets. Image Credit: ADNOC L&S

ADNOC Logistics & Services' joint venture with Wanhua Chemical Group, AW Shipping, has taken delivery of its first of nine dual-fuel ethane carriers, marking its entry into the global ethane shipping market.

The Gas Yongjiang, with a capacity of 98,000 m3, is among the world's largest ethane carriers, ADNOC L&S said in a statement on its website last week.

The vessel was built by Jiangnan Shipyard in China and will operate under a 20-year charter agreement.

The remaining eight vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2027.

"The delivery of Gas Yongjiang, the first VLEC to join the AW Shipping fleet, marks a significant milestone in our fleet expansion and entry into the global ethane shipping market," Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, Chairman of AW Shipping and CEO of ADNOC L&S, said.

"These nine vessels, purpose-built to transport ethane, a critical feedstock for the global petrochemical industry, will boost our capacity to meet growing demand, particularly in fast-growing Asian markets and reinforce our leadership in lower-carbon energy transport."

Separately, ADNOC L&S has taken delivery of the third of six LNG carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard.