IMO to Revise Regulations for Nuclear-Powered Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UN body's Maritime Safety Committee has tasked the Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Construction to start work from next year on revising the rules. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization is set to revise the regulations covering nuclear-powered ships as nuclear propulsion gains momentum as a potential maritime decarbonisation technology.

The UN body's Maritime Safety Committee has tasked the Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Construction to start work from next year on revising the rules, nuclear technology firm Core Power said in an emailed statement.

The Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships and parts of the SOLAS Convention are the relevant documents to be revised.

"This means that we can move forward to create the international framework that governs the safety and security of civilian nuclear shipping,” Mikal Bøe, CEO of Core Power, said in the statement.

Core Power has previously said it expects to see the first orders of ships with nuclear reactors before the end of the 2020s. These orders are likely to be at first for floating nuclear power plants, before cargo ships with nuclear propulsion then emerge.