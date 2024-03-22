BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3/mt to $668/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since March 15. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3/mt to $527.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $7/mt to $895/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.17/bl to $85.78/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $4.50/mt to $644/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4.50/mt to $597/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $0.50/mt to $650.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $11.50/mt to $654/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were down by $0.57/bl from the previous session's close at $85.21/bl as of 7:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $4.29/mt fall in bunker prices.