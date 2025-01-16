OPEC Maintains 2025 Oil Demand Growth Forecast, Projects Robust Growth for 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

OPEC projects global oil demand to grow by 1.4 million b/d in 2025 and 2026. File Image / Pixabay

In its latest monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has kept global oil demand growth unchanged at 1.4 million b/d for 2025. It projected a similar growth rate of 1.4 million b/d for 2026.

The global demand growth in 2025 will largely be driven by non-OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries, accounting for 1.3 million b/d of the increase, compared to just 0.1 million b/d growth from OECD countries, the report highlights.

In contrast, the International Energy Agency expects slower growth of 1.05 million b/d in 2025.

“Growth this year is expected to be bolstered by strong air travel demand and healthy road mobility, including on-road diesel and trucking, as well as healthy industrial, construction and agricultural activities in non-OECD countries," OPEC said in its report.

OPEC forecasts global oil demand to reach 104.2 million b/d in 2025 and 106.6 million b/d in 2026.

Robust demand from India, China, the Middle East, Latin America, and other Asian countries is expected to drive this growth.