Shipergy Launches 'JET' Junior Energy Trader Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Daniel Rose, CEO, Shipergy. Image Credit: Shipergy

Shipergy today announced the launch of its Junior Energy Trader (JET) programme.

The programme aims to “nurture young talent, provide comprehensive training in the bunker industry, and drive digital innovation and decarbonisation efforts,” according to Shipergy.

The programme’s first two participants are London-based Billy Briggs and Athens-based Paris Papakiriakou.

As part of their training in the bunker industry, they will have access to Shipergy’s digital platform, learning how to leverage technology within the fuel procurement space.

“Launching the JET programme marks a significant step in our efforts to invest in and cultivate young talent,” said Daniel Rose, CEO of Shipergy.

“Billy and Paris bring fresh perspectives and enthusiasm to our team, and we are excited to see them grow and contribute to our digital and sustainable initiatives as we expand globally.”

Shipergy says it will add new JET participants annually as part of its ongoing global expansion.