CMA CGM to Charge $1,575/TEU Extra for Containers to Red Sea Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM is the world's third-largest container line by capacity. File Image / Pixabay

French container line CMA CGM has set out details of the surcharges it will impose to deliver containers to and from Red Sea ports following the recent attacks in the region.

The company is adding the surcharges to all deliveries to and from Red Sea ports from December 20, it said in an advisory note to its customers on Wednesday.

The ports affected areĀ Jeddah, Port of Neom, Djibouti, Aden, Hodeidah, Port Sudan, Massawa, Berbera, Aqaba, and Sokhna.

The firm will charge $1,575/TEU and $2,700/FEU for dry cargo and $3,000 per reefer container and for special equipment.

"We sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation during these unprecedented circumstances," the company said.

"Rest assured, CMA CGM is committed to mitigating the impact on your shipments and ensuring the safety of all involved."

