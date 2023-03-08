MOL, Vale Agree to Put Rotor Sails on Dry Bulk Capesize

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Artist impression of Rotor sails in situ. Image Credit / MOL.

A capesize bulker is to be retrofitted with Rotor sails.

The ship which is owned by Japanese shipping company Mitsui Osk Lines and is on charter to miner Vale will have two Rotor sails from the Finnish manufacturer, Norsepower, installed.

Fuel savings from the lightweight equipment and in combination with voyage optimisation technology are expected to be between 6-10%.

The Rotor sail works by producing thrust as the wind generates differential pressure around the slewing rotor while the vessel is sailing, MOL said in a statement.

The sails are 35 metres high and five metres in width and fit on the deck of the ship. The technology should be installed by the first half of next year, the company said.