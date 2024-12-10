BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $572.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since September 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $0.50/mt to $488/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $2.50/mt to $748.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.02/bl to $72.14/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $5/mt to $542.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1/mt to $503.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $0.50/mt to $536.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $5.50/mt to $538.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.77/bl from the previous session's close at $71.57/bl as of 11:05 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.80/mt fall in bunker prices.