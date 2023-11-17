UK Appoints New Shipping Minister in Cabinet Reshuffle

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Byron Davies, or Lord Davies of Gower, took on the new role at the Department for Transport as of November 14. Image Credit: UK Government

The UK government has appointed a new shipping minister in its latest cabinet reshuffle.

Byron Davies has been appointed parliamentary under secretary of state in the Department for Transport as of November 14, the British government said in a note on its website this week.

His predecessor, Charlotte Vere, has been made a parliamentary secretary in the Treasury.

Both are members of the House of Lords.

While Vere's role took in both aviation and maritime, Davies has a principal focus on shipping, meaning more of his time will be available for the UK's shipping industry at a time of considerable regulatory and commercial pressures.