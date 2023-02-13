IMO to Study how Alt Marine Fuels fit Overall Shipping Decarbonisation Picture

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IMO: global view. File Image / Pixabay.

The need to get a better understanding of the current and future presence of alternative bunker fuels in the shipping sector has been taken up by the International Maritime Organisation in a new project.

The Future Fuels and Technology for Low- and Zero-Carbon Shipping Project (FFT Project) will study current and project global uptake of low- and zero-carbon marine technology and fuels including port and bunkering infrastructure. In addition it will look at the regulation and training required to facilitate that uptake as well as the promotion of technological co-operation.

"Embracing technological innovation along with the transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels and/or alternative energy sources will require consideration of issues such as safety and regulation, pricing and infrastructure availability, lifecycle emissions, supply chain constraints and the existence of any barriers to adoption," the United Nations organisation said.

The project forms part of the IMO's greenhouse gas strategy. It has funding from the Republic of Korea will be organised under the IMO's marine environment division and run to 2025.

