BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Marine and Energy Product Manager in UK

Global oil producer BP is seeking to hire a marine and energy product manager in the UK.

The firm is looking for candidates with strong project management skills, previous experience in complex global organisations and a degree in a technical area, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Agree product pricing strategy with pricing team and support all product category global price intervention

Implement category framework and define product portfolio management rules consistently across the globe (working closely with technology)

Maintain Product Data Sheets, the lubricant Oracle and all key reference materials for the category, ensure all materials across all media are up to date and relevant, inc OEM approval databases and TSE tools

Develop and own a robust 5-year innovation pipeline underpinning the delivery of the strategic and brand goals and guiding the technology strategy jointly with ATP including OEM approvals

Support annual planning process for products working with ATP, global marketing, CV & Industrial product managers, Sales and TSE teams

Work with the GME sales & TSE teams, pricing, and technology to supervise and share product, competitor and technology and regulatory trends and insights

Crafting a clear OEM approval plan, jointly developed with technology & TSE teams and establishing a differentiated, growing product portfolio

Support GME Marketing review to share changes to product portfolio and updates to developments and embed product plans into the S&OP process to plan, implement and review product launches and measure product category performance

Feed into Offer Development & Innovation process and ensure relevant tools are kept accurate and updated

