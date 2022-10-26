MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of First LNG-Fuelled Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was delivered from Chantiers de l'Atlantique on Monday. Image Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has taken delivery of its first LNG-fuelled ship.

The MSC World Europa is the world's largest gas-powered cruise ship, the company said in a statement on its website this week. The vessel was delivered from Chantiers de l'Atlantique on Monday.

As well as gas propulsion, the vessel also incorporates fuel cell technology using LNG. The ship can also run on MGO when LNG is not available, and has a shore power system.

"We chose LNG for the very clear reason that it is the cleanest marine fuel currently available at scale, a transitional fuel as we look ahead to source and use synthetic LNG or other alternative non-carbon fuels as soon as they become available at scale," Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group's cruise division, said in the statement.