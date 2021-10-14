AET Takes on LNG Bunkers in US for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

AET has 11 dual-fuelled vessels either in operation or on order. Image Credit: AET

Shipping firm AET has refuelled one of its vessels with LNG in the US for the first time.

The company took on 600 mt of LNG from Shell for its tanker the Pacific Ruby at Port Canaveral on October 9, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The ship was on its way from Houston to Rotterdam.

"We are very pleased that Shell provides LNG fuelling along this important transatlantic trade route," Ron Wood, global director of mid-sized tankers crude shipping at AET, said in the statement.

"AET's investments in dual-fuel solutions underscores our commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of shipping using the best fuel solution immediately available in the market today.

"At the same time, we are working together with our business partners on longer-term solutions for decarbonisation which sees multiple pathways from which we will select the most effective long-term solution for zero carbon vessels."

Shell used the bunker delivery vessel Q-LNG 4000 for the operation.

AET has 11 dual-fuelled vessels either in operation or on order.