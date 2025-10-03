IMO Sets Out Interim Training Guidelines for Alternative Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO has issued interim seafarer training rules on alternative fuels, with fuel-specific standards due in 2026. Image Credit: IMO

The IMO has released its generic interim guidelines on training for seafarers on ships using alternative fuels and new technologies.

The framework sets out international standards for training programmes for crews on vessels using alternative fuels and advanced systems, IMO said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Fuel-specific training guidelines covering methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, LPG, batteries and fuel cells are also in development and will be reviewed by the IMO’s Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping Sub-Committee meeting in February 2026.

These are expected to form the basis for mandatory training under the revised 1978 STCW Convention Code, which is being updated to address decarbonisation and digitalisation.

Beyond this, the IMO is expanding support to member states, including a three-year project funded by Japan to train instructors in Asia on LNG-fuelled ships.

“With new training standards, enhanced technical support for Member States and closer engagement with industry and academia, IMO is laying the groundwork for a just and well-prepared energy transition for seafarers,” it said.