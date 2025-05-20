Greenergy Announces Temporary Halt of Biofuel Plant in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Greenergy is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Energy firm Greenergy has announced a temporary halt in production at a biofuel plant in the UK.

Operations have been temporarily suspended at Greenergy's Immingham biodiesel plant, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The firm will conduct "a strategic review to evaluate the plant's commercial viability amid the significant challenges currently facing the UK biofuels industry," it said in the statement.

"Despite implementing significant cost reduction measures at Immingham, market conditions remain unsupportive.

"All staff at the site will remain employed throughout the review period and we are working closely with them."

London-based Grenergy is Europe's largest producer of waste-based biodiesel.