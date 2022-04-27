Klaveness Combination Carriers Mulls Air Lubrication for Up To 11 Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping firm Klaveness Combination Carriers is considering fitting bunker-saving air lubrication systems to as many as 11 of its vessels.

The firm has signed a deal to retrofit two of its ships with air lubrication systems and shaft generators, with the option for installations on nine more vessels, it said in a statement on its website this week. The air lubrication systems are being provided by Silverstream Technologies.

Combined with previously announced energy efficiency initiatives, the firm expects the retrofits to deliver fuel consumption and emissions reduction of almost 20% compared with the vessels' performance as newbuilds.

The company is receiving a Norwegian government grant of about $1 million for one of the retrofits.

The retrofits will be carried out during the ships' next scheduled dockings in the second and third quarters of 2023.