BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Future Fuels Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based at Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior future fuels manager in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with eight to ten years of relevant experience and technical expertise within the area of advanced biofuels and synthetic fuels, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Scouting for new promising advanced bio- and e-fuels for use in our container ships

Continuous evaluation of the state-of-the-art for advanced biofuels and e-fuels and new trends

Feasibility studies of selected fuels/technologies – covering economics, mass- and energy balances, technology readiness level, sustainability, scalability as well as operationability (technical viability with engines, etc.) and safety

Dialogue and collaboration with various external advanced bio- and e-fuel producers and developers

Chemical process engineering support related to pilot production of our own lignin-alcohol fuel – incl. how to alter the process, change equipment, etc. to make the fuel a commercially viable fuel

Being the link between the Future Fuels Team at Maersk and the work ongoing in the newly established Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Help build and maintain a long-term portfolio of sustainable fuel solutions to support the APMM decarbonization roadmap

