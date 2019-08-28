USCG, Caribbean MOU on Port State Control to Discuss IMO2020 Enforcement

Representatives from the US Coast Guard and Caribbean MOU on Port State Control will be among the speakers discussing IMO2020 enforcement at next month's IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference (ICBC).

As part of a presentation by Jodi Munn-Barrow, Secretary General at Caribbean MOU on Port State Control, delegates will hear about concerns with respect to MARPOL Annex VI amendments, as well as levels of ratification and enactment of MARPOL within the Caribbean.

Captain David Barata, Director of Inspections and Compliance, United States Coast Guard, will discuss USCG preparations for IMO 2020, as well as USCG's stance on compliance.

The event's Compliance and Enforcement session also features Steve Simms, Principal, Simms Showers LLP, who will discuss issues surrounding FONARS and noncompliance, while the Panama Canal Authority's Alexis Rodriguez will provide the compliance and enforcement perspective from Panama.

The IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference (ICBC) – The Caribbean Journey to 2020 Compliance, takes place September 10-12, 2019 at the Iberostar Grande / Suites Hotel, Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The event is hosted by Maritime Authority of Jamaica in partnership with Ship & Bunker.

For more information, including the full agenda and to register, visit: https://shipandbunker.com/events/icbc