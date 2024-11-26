Headway Technology Signs Ammonia Fuel Supply System Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Headway has signed an agreement with Yuchai Marine Power to use its ammonia fuel supply system on the company's ammonia-fuelled low-speed engine test platform. Image Credit: Headway Technology

Headway Technology has signed a deal to help promote its ammonia fuel supply system for ships.

The firm has signed an agreement with Yuchai Marine Power to use its ammonia fuel supply system on the company's ammonia-fuelled low-speed engine test platform, delivering it as a turnkey system, a Headway representative told Ship & Bunker this week.

Zhuhai-based Yuchai Marine Power develops, designs, produces and sells low-speed high-power marine diesel engines for the shipping industry.

"Headway will provide a comprehensive system including ammonia storage tanks, supply modules, unloading compressors, pumps, escaped ammonia catching systems, gas detectors, and double-walled pipelines," the Headway representative said.

"Supporting both WinGD and MAN engines, this project highlights Headway's advanced modular design and EPC capabilities.

"Headway will handle the entire lifecycle of the project, from engineering design, infrastructure construction, equipment manufacturing, installation and commissioning, to deliver a turnkey service."