BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Little Changed Despite Decline in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices paused their decline on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices little changed overall despite further declines in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $616/mt on Thursday, having reached the lowest level since August 23 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3.50/mt to $485/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $7/mt to $747.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.01/bl to $72.69/bl on Thursday, the third day of declines and reaching the lowest closing level since July 2023.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $6/mt to $630.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $5/mt to $533.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $5/mt to $616.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $0.50/mt to $526/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.24/bl from the previous session's close at $72.91/bl as of 8:13 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.