BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Little Changed Despite Decline in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday September 6, 2024

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices little changed overall despite further declines in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $616/mt on Thursday, having reached the lowest level since August 23 the previous day. 

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3.50/mt to $485/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $7/mt to $747.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.01/bl to $72.69/bl on Thursday, the third day of declines and reaching the lowest closing level since July 2023.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $6/mt to $630.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $5/mt to $533.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $5/mt to $616.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $0.50/mt to $526/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.24/bl from the previous session's close at $72.91/bl as of 8:13 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.

