Maersk Energy Markets Announces Six New Hires Worldwide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is seeking to expand its Energy Markets team. File Image / Pixabay

Maersk Energy Markets, the fuel sourcing and supply operation for container line AP Moller-Maersk, has announced six new hires at its offices around the world.

The company is seeking to expand its Energy Markets team, Emma Mazhari, head of Maersk Energy Markets, said in a LinkedIn post this week.

Wilfredo Glasse has joined the company as an operator in New York, Gonzalo Rivera as a fuel trader in Geneva, Ranna Bazzi and Gil Da Luz as barge operators in Copenhagen, Felicia Ng as senior green fuel originator in Singapore, and Sherman Yeo as a fuel trader in Singapore, Mazhari said.

"We are strengthening our Energy Markets team and have welcomed a number of new colleagues to support us managing the increasingly complex global fuel markets and deliver PnL to group," she said in the post.

"We are looking for more exceptional and driven individuals to join us."