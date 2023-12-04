Termoil Hires New Bunker Trader in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously a trader for Argos in Hong Kong, and has relocated to the UK for the new role. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading firm Termoil has hired a new bunker trader in the UK.

Samuel Cheung has joined Termoil as a bunker trader in London as of December 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Cheung was previously a trader for Argos in Hong Kong, and has relocated to the UK for the new role.

"[Cheung] is a well-known trader with 15 years’ experience, working in Hong Kong, both as a physical supplier and trader in Far East, China and worldwide," the company said in the statement.

Contact details for Cheung are as follows:

Direct email: scc@termoil.com

Mobile: +44 7801 298420

The company also announced the departure of Pavlos Vidalis, formerly a bunker trader for Termoil in Athens.

"We would also like to announce that with immediate effect Pavlos Vidalis is no longer employed with Termoil Ltd and is not acting for the company any longer or in any way," the company said.

"We thank Pavlos for all his years with Termoil Ltd and wish him the best of luck."