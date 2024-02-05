Bunker Holding Hires Chief Information Security Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wejergang was previously team lead for cyber and information security at GF Forsikring from October 2021 to this month. Image Credit: Christian Wejergang / LinkedIn

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has appointed its first chief information security officer.

Christian Wejergang has joined the company as chief information security officer in Middelfart as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

Wejergang was previously team lead for cyber and information security at GF Forsikring from October 2021 to this month.

"I am looking forward to contributing positively to the strategic evolution of Bunker Holding Group, particularly in the area of Cyber Security," Wejergang said in the post.

"It is commendable that Bunker Holding is keen on elevating their cyber security standards, not merely out of obligation, but as a means to add significant value."

As the bunker industry digitalises its operations, it is increasingly paying attention to cybersecurity as a growing threat. Several leading shipping companies have been hit by cyberattacks in recent years that had a significant impact on operations.