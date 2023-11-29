BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for Fifth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for a fifth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $653.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since October 8. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $521/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $881.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.70/bl to $81.68/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $12/mt to $651.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $6.50/mt to $574/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $5.50/mt to $636.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $0.50/mt to $571/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.16/bl at $81.84/bl as of 8:04 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt rise in bunker prices.