RightShip Adds EEXI Update to GHG Rating Tool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The update will be effective from the first quarter of next year. File Image / Pixabay

Digital maritime platform RightShip has updated its GHG Rating tool to include the latest IMO ship design ratings.

The update encompasses Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) values, as well as Existing Vessel Design Index (EVDI) and the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), and will be effective from the first quarter of next year, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The company now provides the first vessel-focused rating including all three in one index.

"Providing the maritime sector with an easy to understand GHG Rating is critical for our customers as they navigate what is fast becoming a complex and highly regulated part of our industry," Christopher Saunders, chief product officer at RightShip, said in the statement.

"We want to continue providing environmental solutions that support our customers to take action today, as they aim for a zero-harm maritime industry, helping them to stay ahead of fast-approaching regulatory deadlines."

About 180 chartering customers now use the RightShip rating as part of their due diligence process, the company said.