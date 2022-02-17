Hybrid LNG-Hydrogen-Fuelled MR Tanker Design Wins RINA Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MR tanker was designed by Sweden's FKAB Marine Design

A design for an MR tanker fuelled by hydrogen produced from LNG on board has won approval in principle from classification society RINA.

The MR tanker was designed by Sweden's FKAB Marine Design, RINA said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The design was produced in a joint project with ABB and Helbio.

The vessel's systems produce hydrogen and CO2 from LNG on board, capturing the carbon and using the hydrogen as fuel some of the time and LNG the rest of the time.

"This new design enables the use of hydrogen as a fuel today without the need for bunkering and storage on board and exceeds IMO 2050 targets for 70% reduction of carbon intensity," Antonios Trakakis, marine technical director in Greece for RINA, said in the statement.