COP 26's Clydebank Declaration Seeks Six Green Shipping Corridors by 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The initiative was announced at the COP 26 meeting in Glasgow this week. File Image / Pixabay

A group of 22 countries represented at COP 26 have signed a declaration seeking to set up at least six 'green shipping corridors' by 2025.

The Clydebank Declaration aims to set up corridors in which ships can operate with zero emissions and take on green fuels at both ends. Signatories will work with ports, ship operators and others in the supply chain to set up the corridors.

"It is our collective aim to support the establishment of at least six green corridors by the middle of this decade, while aiming to scale activity up in the following years, by inter alia supporting the establishment of more routes, longer routes and/or having more ships on the same routes," the signatories said in a statement published on the UK government's website on Wednesday.

"It is our aspiration to see many more corridors in operation by 2030.

"We will assess these goals by the middle of this decade, with a view to increasing the number of green corridors."

The full list of signatories is as follows: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Denmark, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US.