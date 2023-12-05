Agreement Aims for Ammonia Bunkers for Car Carriers at Singapore, Jacksonville

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The availability of ammonia as bunker fuel at Singapore and Jacksonville is on the table for Hoegh Autoliners and Sumitomo following an agreement between the two companies.

A letter of intent has been signed to "collaborate on the supply and delivery of clean ammonia" to Hoegh's new pure car and truck carrier vessels (12 in all), according to a statement on the latter's website.

The alternative marine fuel could become available at the two ports from 2027.

"Both companies view clean ammonia as a promising future fuel for the maritime industry," the statement said.

The agreement will lead to a "comprehensive evaluation of the compatibility between the PCTC vessels and the ammonia bunkering facilities at the identified bunker ports".

And the companies will "endeavour to make necessary adjustments to specifications for both 'shore-to-ship' and 'ship-to-ship' bunkering operations and undertake safety assessments to establish standardised operational protocols and regulations in close coordination with pertinent government agencies", according to the statement.

A design for an ammonia bunkering vessel was approved early last year.