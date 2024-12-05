Rotterdam Runs Pilot Liquified Bio-methane Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Operation has certification to meet EU regulations. File Image / Pixabay.

Liquified bio-methane has been successfully bunkered at the port of Rotterdam.

The trial operation, which came under the Rotterdam-Singapore green and digital shipping corridor banner, saw 100 metric tonnes of mass-balanced liquified bio-methane delivered to the CMA CGM ship, Tivoli, a statement on the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.

The pilot bunker operation carried a proof of sustainabiity certificate to show that the bunkers confirmed with European Union regulations. In addition, the certificate will be audited by third parties accredited by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification-European Union ( ISCC-EU).

Mass balance methodology was used to track the movement of the liquified bio-methane fuel through the supply chain and to ensure compliance with ISCC-EU certification standards, the Renewable Energy Directive II and FuelEU Maritime regulations.

Liquified bio-methane, which is derived from waste-based feedstock, is a low-emission marine fuel.