Rotterdam Runs Pilot Bio-LNG Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Operation has certification to meet EU regulations. File Image / Pixabay

Bio-LNG has been successfully bunkered at the port of Rotterdam.

The trial operation, which came under the Rotterdam-Singapore green and digital shipping corridor banner, saw 100 metric tonnes of mass-balanced liquefied bio-methane delivered to the CMA CGM ship, Tivoli, the Maritime and Port Authority said on Thursday.

The pilot bunker operation carried a proof of sustainability certificate to show that the bunkers confirmed with European Union regulations. In addition, the certificate will be audited by third parties accredited by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification-European Union ( ISCC-EU).

Mass balance methodology was used to track the movement of the liquified bio-methane fuel through the supply chain and to ensure compliance with ISCC-EU certification standards, the Renewable Energy Directive II and FuelEU Maritime regulations.

Liquified bio-methane, which is derived from waste-based feedstock, is a low-emission marine fuel.

Global energy producer Shell supplied the fuel for the pilot operation.

"Why was this pilot important?" Shell said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"Designed to ensure the fuel supplied complies with European Union regulations, from the feedstock and tracking it through the supply chain, the pilot aims to demonstrate the bunkering of fully European Union-certified bio-LNG in the Netherlands, showcase Shell’s capability in supplying marine bio-LNG that has end-to-end proof of sustainability certification from production to delivery, and pave the way for further adoption of alternative fuels to meet shipping’s net zero greenhouse gas emissions ambition."