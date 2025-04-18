LR Partners with Korean University to Advance Hydrogen Carrier Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They aim to collaborate on research and development to advance liquefied hydrogen carrier technology and cryogenic engineering. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd's Register (LR) has signed an agreement with the Hydrogen Ship Technology Center at Pusan National University (PNU) in South Korea, establishing an international partnership to advance liquefied hydrogen carrier technology and cryogenic engineering.

Under the agreement, LR and PNU will collaborate across a broad range of areas, including joint research and technology development, technical knowledge exchange, international academic cooperation and shared policy initiatives, LR said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

They aim to accelerate the commercialisation of liquefied hydrogen carriers.

"We have taken an important first step towards the development of liquefied hydrogen carriers and cryogenic engineering technology, Sung-Gu Park, President – North East Asia at Lloyd's Register, said.

"This agreement will serve as a significant turning point, allowing us to advance in the key areas of the future hydrogen economy through differentiated international exchange activities based on world-class cryogenic technology."